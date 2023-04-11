230421-N-UC848-001
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, commander, Fleet Readiness Centers speaks during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Anthony Casullo/Released)
04.21.2023
04.24.2023
|7757086
230421-N-UC848-001
|7120x3398
|7.31 MB
JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|0
|0
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Conducts Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
