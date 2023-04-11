230421-N-DG679-006

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) Capt. Grady Duffey presents the national ensign to his wife, Kandi Duffey, during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:43 Photo ID: 7757083 VIRIN: 230421-N-DG679-006 Resolution: 3825x2550 Size: 2.21 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230421-N-DG679-006 [Image 9 of 9], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.