230421-N-DG679-005

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) Capt. William Palmer speaks after assuming command during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

