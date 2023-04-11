230421-N-DG679-004
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) (L-R) Capt. William Palmer salutes and assumes command from Capt. Grady Duffey during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|7757081
|VIRIN:
|230421-N-DG679-004
|Resolution:
|3825x2550
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230421-N-DG679-004 [Image 9 of 9], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Conducts Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT