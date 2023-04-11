Fleet Readiness Center Southeast conducts change of command

230421-N-DG679-001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) (L-R) Capt. William Palmer, Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle and Capt. Grady Duffey salute the national ensign during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

