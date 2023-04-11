Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230421-N-DG679-002 [Image 2 of 9]

    230421-N-DG679-002

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    230421-N-DG679-002
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Apr. 21, 2023) Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, commander, Fleet Readiness Centers speaks during the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) change of command ceremony. Capt. William Palmer became FRCSE’s 45th commanding officer after relieving Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 21st onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:43
    Photo ID: 7757079
    VIRIN: 230421-N-DG679-002
    Resolution: 3033x2118
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230421-N-DG679-002 [Image 9 of 9], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast conducts change of command
    230421-N-DG679-002
    230421-N-DG679-003
    230421-N-DG679-004
    230421-N-DG679-005
    230421-N-DG679-006
    230421-N-DG679-007
    230421-N-DG679-008
    230421-N-UC848-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Conducts Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT