A festival attendee plays with an F-15C flight simulator hosted by the 67th Fighter Squadron during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The 18th Wing unveiled its first STEM Hangar; an exhibit hall full of hands-on experiences designed to inspire youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics through demonstrations from units across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 00:58 Photo ID: 7756725 VIRIN: 230422-F-PW483-1031 Resolution: 4929x3279 Size: 7.66 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 43 of 43], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.