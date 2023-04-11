A U.S. Air Force Airman interacts with a festival attendee during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|04.22.2023
|04.24.2023 00:58
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
