A U.S. Air Force Airman interacts with a festival attendee during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 00:58 Photo ID: 7756723 VIRIN: 230422-F-PW483-1028 Resolution: 4492x2989 Size: 6.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 43 of 43], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.