    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 28 of 43]

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman interacts with a festival attendee during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Festival
    Outreach
    Community Engagement
    America Fest 2023

