U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles are on display as a fireworks presentation closes out day one of America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

