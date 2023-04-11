Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 37 of 43]

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    America Fest 2023 attendees watch Colbie Caillat perform at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 00:57
    Photo ID: 7756733
    VIRIN: 230422-F-PW483-1036
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 43 of 43], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base
    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Festival
    Outreach
    Community Engagement
    America Fest 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT