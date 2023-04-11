A festival attendee sits in an F-15C Eagle ejection seat in the STEM hangar during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. More than 30 science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits were set up to teach attendees about how STEM plays a role in each mission set that contributes to the defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

