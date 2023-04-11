Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 43 of 43]

    America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.1682

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An America Fest 2023 attendee poses for a photo in an F-15C Eagle engine static display at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base [Image 43 of 43], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Festival
    Outreach
    Community Engagement
    America Fest 2023

