America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base

An America Fest 2023 attendee poses for a photo in an F-15C Eagle engine static display at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

