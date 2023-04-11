Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark [Image 7 of 7]

    Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Geddes 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The Minuteman Scholarship is designed to help reserve soldiers and reserve recruits pay for up to four years of school. The scholarship pays for all tuition, as well as other fees a student may encounter and ensures they have a career as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark [Image 7 of 7], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve birthday
    america's army reserve

