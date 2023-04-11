The Minuteman Scholarship is designed to help reserve soldiers and reserve recruits pay for up to four years of school. The scholarship pays for all tuition, as well as other fees a student may encounter and ensures they have a career as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 04.23.2023
Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark