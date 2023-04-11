Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, presents a check to Benjamin Borton, an Army Reserve recruit and recipient of the Minuteman Scholarship during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The Minute-Man Scholarship provides full tuition and fees for up to four years. Soldiers that obtain the scholarship are guaranteed service as an officer in the Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 22:05
|Photo ID:
|7756528
|VIRIN:
|230423-A-VI567-0005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark [Image 7 of 7], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark
