Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, presents a check to Benjamin Borton, an Army Reserve recruit and recipient of the Minuteman Scholarship during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The Minute-Man Scholarship provides full tuition and fees for up to four years. Soldiers that obtain the scholarship are guaranteed service as an officer in the Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

