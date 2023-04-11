Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, issues an oath of enlistment during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. LTG Daniels enlisted 14 recruits from the Tampa area on the 115th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 7756527 VIRIN: 230423-A-VI567-0004 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 3.27 MB Location: ST PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark [Image 7 of 7], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.