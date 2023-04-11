Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, speaks to future soldiers during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.The Army Reserve was invited to celebrate its 115th birthday at Tropicana Field with LTG Daniels throwing the opening pitch. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7756525
|VIRIN:
|230423-A-VI567-0002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark [Image 7 of 7], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT