Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve,throws the opening pitch during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. LTG Daniels was invited to celebrate the 115th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve. She issued an oath of enlistment, presented a Minuteman Scholarship check and concluded the occasion with the ceremonial opening pitch. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

