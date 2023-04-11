Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay Rays oath of enlistment [Image 1 of 7]

    Tampa Bay Rays oath of enlistment

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Geddes 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, prepares to speak during the opening ceremony of a Tampa Rays game on April 23, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. LTG Daniels participated in events in celebration of the 115th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve. (Army Reserve photo taken by LTC William Geddes, Army Reserve Medical Command Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 22:04
    Photo ID: 7756524
    VIRIN: 230423-A-VI567-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
    This work, Tampa Bay Rays oath of enlistment [Image 7 of 7], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve birthday at the ballpark

