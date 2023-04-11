Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary students at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations practice a dignified transfer during ground training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2023. Ground training allows practical application of the curriculum taught during the week-long FSCT-M course, which is designed to serve as contingency training for Air Force Reserve Command Airmen who will deploy in the coming months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7753927
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-EL740-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
