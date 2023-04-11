Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary students at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations practice a dignified transfer during ground training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2023. Ground training allows practical application of the curriculum taught during the week-long FSCT-M course, which is designed to serve as contingency training for Air Force Reserve Command Airmen who will deploy in the coming months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:39 Photo ID: 7753927 VIRIN: 230421-F-EL740-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.02 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.