    FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 3 of 6]

    FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaitlyn Maricle 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Senior Airman Alicia Davis, Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary student at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, practices door attendant duties at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2023. FSCT-M students practice every facet of dignified transfers, including carries, door attendant duties and vehicle marshaling. Davis is assigned to the 514th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)

    AFMAO
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    FSCT-M
    Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary

