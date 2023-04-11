FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment

Tech. Sgt. Julaine Newell, Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary student at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, practices door attendant duties at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2023. FSCT-M students practice every facet of dignified transfers, including carries, door attendant duties and vehicle marshaling. Newell is assigned to the 514th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)

