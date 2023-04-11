Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary students practice a reverse dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 19, 2023. FSCT-M is a course designed for Air Force Reserve Commmand Airmen to achieve contingency training requirements in advance of their deployment. Students practice movements and immerse themselves in the processes of three sections at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:39 Photo ID: 7753918 VIRIN: 230419-F-EL740-1002 Resolution: 4758x3721 Size: 1.73 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.