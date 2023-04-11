Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary students practice a reverse dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 19, 2023. FSCT-M is a course designed for Air Force Reserve Commmand Airmen to achieve contingency training requirements in advance of their deployment. Students practice movements and immerse themselves in the processes of three sections at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7753918
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-EL740-1002
|Resolution:
|4758x3721
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT