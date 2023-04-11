Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaitlyn Maricle 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary students at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations practice a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2023. FSCT-M teaches an immersive curriculum that includes dignified transfers, dress and restoration, departures and working with families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Maricle)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, FSCT-M Airmen train in advance of deployment [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMAO
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    FSCT-M
    Force Support Contingency Training-Mortuary

