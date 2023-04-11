An attendee of the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn takes a photo during the event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano was burned to honor the history and service of the F-15C and D models as they return to the U.S. for divestment. The F-15 Eagle has ensured air superiority for the U.S. and its Allies across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility since 1979. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 00:38
|Photo ID:
|7752588
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-DM566-0030
|Resolution:
|7435x4932
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS
