    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 8 of 8]

    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An attendee of the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn takes a photo during the event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano was burned to honor the history and service of the F-15C and D models as they return to the U.S. for divestment. The F-15 Eagle has ensured air superiority for the U.S. and its Allies across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility since 1979. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    TAGS

    Kadena
    F-15
    Burn
    Eagle
    Piano
    Sunset: Celebration

