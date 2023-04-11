A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 18th Wing talks with attendees of the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano was burned to honor the history and service of the F-15C and D models as they return to the U.S. for divestment. The 18th Wing received its first F-15C on Sept. 29, 1979. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

