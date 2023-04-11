A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 18th Wing adds kindling to a fire during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano burning tradition started after a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano was killed in action during World War II. The members of the RAF squadron honored the fallen pilot by burning the piano in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 00:38 Photo ID: 7752586 VIRIN: 230414-F-DM566-0065 Resolution: 7446x5053 Size: 5.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.