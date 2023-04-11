Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 4 of 8]

    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self Defense Force pilots and U.S. Air Force pilots from the 18th Wing watch a piano burn during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano was burned to honor the history and service of the F-15C and D models as they return to the U.S. for divestment. The 18th Wing received its first F-15C on Sept. 29, 1979. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 00:37
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
