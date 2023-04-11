Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 7 of 8]

    Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col William Strohecker, 44th Fighter Squadron commander, tells attendees about the history of piano burns during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano burning tradition started after a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano was killed in action during World War II. The members of the RAF squadron honored the fallen pilot by burning the piano in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    This work, Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

