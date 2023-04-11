U.S. Air Force Lt. Col William Strohecker, 44th Fighter Squadron commander, tells attendees about the history of piano burns during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano burning tradition started after a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano was killed in action during World War II. The members of the RAF squadron honored the fallen pilot by burning the piano in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

