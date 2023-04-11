A piano burns during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano was burned to honor the history and service of the F-15C and D models as they return to the U.S. for divestment. The F-15 has an unmatched record aerial record and has served the U.S. for more than four decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 00:37
|Photo ID:
|7752583
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-DM566-0089
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration: Piano Burn [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT