Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, watch the marshal operation of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise is designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

