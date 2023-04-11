U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron return from a Foreign Object Debris check after the departure of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise was designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:16
|Photo ID:
|7750355
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1211
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT