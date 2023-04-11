U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Adams, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance journeyman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise is designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:16
|Photo ID:
|7750341
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1077
|Resolution:
|7230x4820
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
