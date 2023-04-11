Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 18 of 20]

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Adams, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance journeyman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise is designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7750341
    VIRIN: 230309-A-BD610-1077
    Resolution: 7230x4820
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations
    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435 CRG
    435th Contingency Response Group
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT