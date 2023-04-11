Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Prescott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations expeditor, watches the take-off of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after performing engine running onload and offload procedures at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. An operations expeditor synchronizes and facilitates the flow of all ramp operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

