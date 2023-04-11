A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, based in Ramstein, Germany, returns from Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The C-130 flew back to its home station, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after it dropped cargo for the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:16
|Photo ID:
|7750334
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1225
|Resolution:
|5105x3403
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT