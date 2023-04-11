Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 16 of 20]

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, based in Ramstein, Germany, returns from Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The C-130 flew back to its home station, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after it dropped cargo for the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7750334
    VIRIN: 230309-A-BD610-1225
    Resolution: 5105x3403
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435 CRG
    435th Contingency Response Group
    StrongEurope

