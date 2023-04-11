Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 17 of 20]

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, flies back to Ramstein, Germany, after helping the 435th Contingency Response Group train in Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group’s ability to mobilize and protect Department of Defense assets is a vital component in implementing initiatives in line with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:16
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    435 CRG
    435th Contingency Response Group
    StrongEurope

