20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

Airman Nathan Curtis, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Tango one Airman, participates in a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 23, 2023. Effects-based posting, a new scheduling system the 20th SFS is trialing, provides a 700 percent increase in training time which allows for increased proficiency and resiliency amongst the defenders through more effective training, ensuring the 20th SFS meets mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

