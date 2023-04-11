Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 5 of 5]

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Nathan Curtis, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Tango one Airman, participates in a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 23, 2023. Effects-based posting, a new scheduling system the 20th SFS is trialing, provides a 700 percent increase in training time which allows for increased proficiency and resiliency amongst the defenders through more effective training, ensuring the 20th SFS meets mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7748995
    VIRIN: 230323-F-AM378-1215
    Resolution: 3893x2781
    Size: 708.35 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    security forces
    training
    20th FW
    20th SFS

