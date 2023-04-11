Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 1 of 5]

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Dawson, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) trainer (right), prepares his MWD, Boudewijn, for a training drill with Staff Sgt. Jose Lizardo (left), 20th SFS MWD trainer, at Shaw Air Force, S.C., March 22, 2023. The 20th SFS is currently trialing effects-based posting, a new system of scheduling defenders that provides a 700 percent increase in training time while maintaining around-the-clock, airtight base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    security forces
    training
    20th FW
    20th SFS

