20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

Staff Sgt. Timothy Dawson, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) trainer (right), prepares his MWD, Boudewijn, for a training drill with Staff Sgt. Jose Lizardo (left), 20th SFS MWD trainer, at Shaw Air Force, S.C., March 22, 2023. The 20th SFS is currently trialing effects-based posting, a new system of scheduling defenders that provides a 700 percent increase in training time while maintaining around-the-clock, airtight base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023
Location: SUMTER, SC, US