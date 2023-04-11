Senior Airman Gianna Antonini, 20th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, responds to an alarm response exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 22, 2023. The effects-based posting system is an alternative method of scheduling defenders that creates a 700 percent increase in time for training exercises that simulate real-world scenarios, ensuring defenders are better prepared to maintain the safety and security of Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7748994
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-AM378-1279
|Resolution:
|4013x2866
|Size:
|934.77 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
