Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 3 of 5]

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jalen Young, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) installation access control technician, scans a common access card at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 22, 2023. The 20th SFS implemented a new scheduling system in which defenders have a 2-hour block of time to eat, exercise, or decompress during their 12-hour posting shift, increasing the resiliency and effectiveness of 20th SFS personnel while ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7748993
    VIRIN: 230322-F-AM378-1169
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 521.4 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting
    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting
    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting
    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting
    20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    security forces
    training
    20th FW
    20th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT