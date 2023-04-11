20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

Airman 1st Class Jalen Young, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) installation access control technician, scans a common access card at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 22, 2023. The 20th SFS implemented a new scheduling system in which defenders have a 2-hour block of time to eat, exercise, or decompress during their 12-hour posting shift, increasing the resiliency and effectiveness of 20th SFS personnel while ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

