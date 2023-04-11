20th SFS innovates with effects-based posting

Airman Nathan Curtis, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Tango one Airman, receives instructions for a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 23, 2023. The implementation of a new posting system provides a 700 percent increase in training time for defenders, ensuring they reach a higher level of skill and maintain the safety and security of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 Location: SUMTER, SC, US