Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 10]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldier from the 65th BED rank from the branch of a cut tree as part of the Jungle Survival training portion where Filipino Special Forces instructors who’s U.S. Army soldiers how to find water when there is no steam nearby. The Jungle Survival Training the U.S. soldiers attended is a pre-course to prepare them for Jungle School which will be conducted later on during the Salaknib 2023 Exercise. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7747355
    VIRIN: 230315-A-WN886-1019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Partnerships
    Readiness
    Army
    Salaknib

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT