U.S. Army soldier from the 27th infantry Regiment posed with a Filipino Special Forces instructor holding a king cobra during Jungle survival Training. Capturing certain animals in order to survive in the jungle is paramount for soldiers and is a part of the Jungle School Course that many of the soldiers will be going through will in the Philippines. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

