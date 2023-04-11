U.S. Army soldier from the 27th infantry Regiment posed with a Filipino Special Forces instructor holding a king cobra during Jungle survival Training. Capturing certain animals in order to survive in the jungle is paramount for soldiers and is a part of the Jungle School Course that many of the soldiers will be going through will in the Philippines. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7747351
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-WN886-1014
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT