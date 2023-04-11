Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Survival Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to properly set a trap for wild chickens which are one of the animals native to the jungle in the Philippines. Setting traps for edible animals is crucial to serving the jungle when all food has been depleted which U.S. Army soldiers learned during their Jungle Survival Training. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7747358
    VIRIN: 230315-A-WN886-1018
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Phillipines
    Partnerships
    Readiness
    Army
    Salaknib

