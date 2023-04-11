Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to properly set a trap for wild chickens which are one of the animals native to the jungle in the Philippines. Setting traps for edible animals is crucial to serving the jungle when all food has been depleted which U.S. Army soldiers learned during their Jungle Survival Training. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

