Filipino Special Forces soldiers marched into the jungle to prepare for the practical portion of the Jungle Survival Training . The Filipino Special Forces soldiers were there to assist the U.S. Army soldiers in their Jungle survival practical prior to their Jungle School in the following days ahead. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7747352
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-WN886-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
