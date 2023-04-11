U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Joshua Horsager of the 1st of the 27th Infantry Regiment ,25th Infantry Division drank from the branch of a cut tree as part of the Jungle Survival training portion where Filipino Special Forces instructors who’s U.S. Army soldiers how to find water when there is no steam near by. The Jungle Survival Training the U.S. soldiers attended is a pre course to prepare them for Jungle School which will be conducted later on during the Salaknib 2023 Exercise. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

