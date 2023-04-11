Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to make and catch a chicken as part of the Jungle survival Training that was taught to U.S. Army soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment. The training is part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise conducted in the Philippines to strengthen the military partnership of the two nations. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

