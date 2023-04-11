Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Survival Training [Image 3 of 10]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to make and catch a chicken as part of the Jungle survival Training that was taught to U.S. Army soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment. The training is part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise conducted in the Philippines to strengthen the military partnership of the two nations. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Partnerships
    Readiness
    Army
    Salaknib

