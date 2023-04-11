U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with the University of Puerto Rico listen to a mission brief, April 13, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This brief concluded the two-day tour where cadets toured several units across the installation to learn mission capabilities and experience life as an active-duty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7745310
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-KJ279-1679
|Resolution:
|5054x7298
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT