U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with the University of Puerto Rico listen to a mission brief, April 13, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This brief concluded the two-day tour where cadets toured several units across the installation to learn mission capabilities and experience life as an active-duty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 7745310 VIRIN: 230414-F-KJ279-1679 Resolution: 5054x7298 Size: 5.08 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.