University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with the University of Puerto Rico arrive at the 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog unit, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Over 100 cadets from the university toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

