U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, demonstrates a training exercise with University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadet Joharelys Gonzalez, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The cadets toured several units across the installation, participating in hands-on training exercises to experience life as an active-duty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 7745306 VIRIN: 230413-F-KJ279-1095 Resolution: 5504x7991 Size: 3.93 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Puerto Rico cadets tour Luke AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.