University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and her MWD, Bboa, demonstrate MWD capabilities for ROTC cadets from the University of Puerto Rico, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The cadets toured several units across the installation to explore different career fields and experience life as an active-duty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

